Carly Pearce Reveals Awkward Moment While Filming Steamy Scenes With Riley Green

Carly Pearce and Riley Green have set social media buzzing with their new song If I Don't Leave I'm Gonna Stay. The music video left fans excited, thanks to their on screen chemistry. In a recent interview, Carly explained that she and Riley are good friends, but the romantic scenes still felt a bit strange at first.

She recalled how they were asked to get very close together for an early scene, which made the moment slightly awkward in the beginning. However, as filming progressed, both singers became more comfortable after she asked for a bottle of champagne to relax.

In an interview with Absolute Country Radio, Carly Pearce said, “If somebody was gonna be in a music video like that with Riley Green, I said, you know, I could sacrifice myself and do it. Honestly, and he would tell you the same thing, our first scene, when you're watching the video and our faces are like, right here singing to each other. And you know, I know Riley, he's my friend, we're friendly, whatever, but not like that. It's like, noon on a Tuesday. They're like, alright, we're gonna start with this. They were like, get in there. And I was like, I need a bottle of champagne right now.”

“Oddly, we both said, for about 30 seconds, it was like, this is so awkward. Like, how are we ever going to do this? I think his moustache touched my lip, like oh my God, I mean, I felt the stache. But after that, it was oddly totally fine. It wasn't awkward, we were fine.”

Carly Pearce shared that she ended the day by drinking the whole bottle of champagne, which helped her feel more comfortable during the shoot. She said that as the filming continued, things became easier for her. Carly also mentioned that there were only a couple of moments where she and Riley Green couldn't stop laughing while filming because the situation felt so funny and natural.

In real life, Carly Pearce is currently dating entrepreneur Jordan Karcher, while Riley Green is not in a relationship and is single.