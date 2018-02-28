'Can't Believe Sridevi Isn't With Us,' Says Nainon Mein Sapna Composer Bappi Lahiri

Bappi Lahiri, whose iconic song Nainon Mein Sapna, marked Sridevi's scintillating arrival in Bollywood told news agency IANS that the actress will always remain a 'superstar.' "I still can't believe she is no more with us, my heart sinks thinking about it. She will always remain an integral part of our industry. She will always remain our superstar," he told IANS. The legendary music composer even dedicated the song Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, to her memory. Bappi Lahiri has given several memorable compositions in Sridevi's films including Tohfa, Himmatwala, Mawaali, Pathar Ke Insaan and Guru.
Highlights
- Bappi Lahiri has composed Sridevi's iconic song Nainon Mein Sapna
- Sridevi's condolence meet is being held in Mumbai
- She'll be cremated in Vile Parle West
Sridevi died on February 24, in Dubai. She was there with daughter Khushi and husband Boney Kapoor to attend the week-long wedding celebrations of nephew Mohit Marwah. Sridevi's post-mortem report declared 'accidental drowning' as the cause of her death. Sridevi was flown back to Mumbai last night after the medical and legal formalities were completed.
On Wednesday morning, Sridevi's family prearranged a condolence meet at the Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala, where several of Sridevi's colleagues and members of the film fraternity had been arriving to offer their final farewell to the actress. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shetwa Nanda, Sushmita Sen, Kajol and Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene, were pictured at Sridevi's condolence meet. Sridevi's final journey begins for funeral.
Comments
(With inputs from IANS)