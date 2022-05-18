'The Sari Is A Story': Deepika Padukone Agrees With Sabyasachi As She Walks The Red Carpet

Deepika Padukone in retro look. (courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone stole our hearts in a shimmery golden-black saree as she walked the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The actress looked majestic, exuding major retro vibes in ace designer Sabyasachi's saree. To note, the saree is inspired by the Bengal Tiger- the stripes have been block printed and hand-embroidered by some of India's finest craftspeople at the Sabyasachi atelier. The actress had shared several pictures on her Instagram stories. However, recently she posted another post reminiscing ace designer Sabyasachi's golden words. Sharing a series of stunning photos of herself, she wrote, "The sari is a story I will never stop telling. No matter where we are in the world, it has its place," said Sabyasachi Mukherjee...and I couldn't agree more!"

Here have a look:

Deepika Padukone was pictured with fellow jury members - Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace and Jasmine Trinca, Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols and Joachim Trier at the opening ceremony of Cannes 2022.

Deepika Padukone with jury members at the opening ceremony (pic credit: AFP)

Before walking the red carpet, Deepika Padukone surprised us in a beautiful printed Mysore silk shirt paired with green coloured trousers. She completed her look with the Lucknow Rose, a deconstructed Maharani necklace and a headscarf.

Deepika Padukone checked into the French Riviera in a Louis Vuitton ensemble - a denim-on-denim dress and paired the look with Louis Vuitton brown coloured bag. She shared a video documenting the moment and giving her fans a glimpse of Cannes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone has Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.