Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut Flies Out Of Mumbai Looking Ultra Chic

Kangana Ranaut at the Mumbai airport

Kangana Ranaut, who is making her second appearance at the Cannes Film Festival this year, flew out of Maximum City for the French Riviera and was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Thursday. She already gave off major Cannes vibes as she sported a chic and classy look at the airport. She was dressed in an oversized shirt and baggy pants from Gucci and accessorized her look with a sling bag by Off-White. Completing the look, she paired the attire with white heels by Saint Laurent. Kangana's airport look was put together by her go-to stylists Amy Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya. While at the airport, the actress waved at the paparazzi with a smile and also posed for the cameras.

Kangana Ranaut is expected to walk the Cannes red carpet sometime between May 16-May 18.

Speaking to mid-day earlier, Kangana Ranaut had revealed details about her Cannes red carpet wardrobe and had said that her team had been working with Falguni And Shane Peacock to create a "unique" look for her: "My stylist Ami Patel and I have been brainstorming for a few weeks. We, along with Falguni and Shane Peacock, are designing a unique saree. The idea is to bring the forgotten weaves to the fore so that the world is more aware of our rich fabrics and culture."

Last year at the film festival, Kangana Ranaut wore an 'akaash-tara' saree, which was designed by Sabyasachi. But for the red carpet debut, she wore a gown with a long train by Zuhair Murad and on the second day, she was dressed in a cat-suit from Nedo By Nedret Taciroglu's collections.

The Cannes Film Festival will also be attended by regulars such as Aishwaraya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor along with others such as Huma Qureshi and Diana Penty. Hina Khan just made her red carpet debut in Cannes.

