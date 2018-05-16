Cannes 2018: 'Anand Ahuja, This Was For Us.' Sonam Kapoor Celebrates Wedding In The French Riviera

Highlights
- "Anand Ahuja, this was for us," Sonam captioned one of the posts
- Sonam walked the red carpet on Monday and Tuesday
- Sonam flew to the French Riviera from Delhi, Anand's hometown
See how Sonam celebrated her wedding in the French Riviera.
She made her finale appearance in a beige summer ball gown, from the studios of US-based designer Vera Wang.
The L'Oreal ambassador made several appearances in her two-day stay at the French Riviera.
Here's a recap.
For @lorealmakeup cinema and beauty video In @simonerocha_ and @bhanelove @sergiorossi @namratasoni @stephanelancien Styled by- @rheakapoor and @thedeepkailey Assistants - @chandiniw @lydie_harrison @thehouseofpixels #cannes2018 #lorealparisindia #lorealcannes #lorealskin #lorealmakeup @lorealmakeup @lorealhair @lorealskin
For the Auction dinner for NGO Positive Planet with Jacques Attali : @delpozo : @degrisogono : @charlotteolympia : @jimmychoo Styled by- @rheakapoor and @thedeepkailey Assistants - @chandiniw @lydie_harrison @namratasoni @dayaruci @thehouseofpixels @lorealmakeup @lorealhair @lorealskin #cannes2018 #lorealparisindia #lorealcannes #lorealskin #lorealmakeup
Once home, Sonam will get busy with the promotions of her forthcoming film Veere Di Wedding.