Can Pan-India Films Save the Box Office In the Next 6 Months?

Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rule. (courtesy: alluarjunonline)

Ever since Pan-India films burst onto the scene, they've made a splash by delivering epic period dramas or diving into rich mythological tales. From the grand Kalki 2898 AD to the legendary Baahubali franchise, RRR, the Karthikeya series, Hanu-Man and Kantara, these films have not only rocked the South, but also won hearts in the Hindi belt. With the first half of 2024 behind us, the next six months promise an exciting lineup of Pan-India films, mostly from the South, featuring a mix of period dramas and mythological sagas. Here are a few films from the south to watch out for in the next six months.



Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 (Telugu)

Do we even need to say anything about this film? After the success of Pushpa: The Rise get ready for another round of intense battle between Allu Arjun and Fahad Faasil in Pushpa: The Rule.



Jr NTR's Devara Part 1 (Telugu)

After his pivotal career moment in RRR, Jr NTR is all set for his next Devara. All eyes are on Jr NTR especially post the failure of his last film Acharya. The epic action saga is set against coastal lands, which briefs about rip-roaring, emotionally charged incidents in the periodic timeline.

Suriya's Kanguva (Tamil)

Known for his family drama, filmmaker Siva is trying something new with Kanguva. The film is reportedly among the most expensive productions in Indian cinema. The period drama stars Suriya, Disha Patani and Bobby Deol (in their Tamil debuts).



Vikram's Thangalaan (Tamil)

Vikram is seen in a completely unrecognisable avatar in this one. Thangalaan delves into the history of the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF). Set in the pre-independent India, the film centres around a tribal community and a group of Britishers who search for gold in a mine.

Vijay's The Greatest of All Time (Tamil)

It's a double whammy for Vijay fans as the Tamil superstar will be seen in a double role in The GOAT. The sci-fi action film is currently in production and is slated to hit theatres on September 5.

Ram Charan's Game Changer (Telugu)

If Vijay fans are pleased with his double role, Ram Charan fans have three more reasons to rejoice as he will be seen in triple roles in Game Changer. The political action thriller also stars Kiara Advani and will hit theatres in September this year.

Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan in Vettaiyan (Tamil)

This film will see Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan reunite after 32 years. The film follows a retired police officer as he fights against the system. Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel will mark superstar Rajinikanth's 170th film.



Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG (Telugu)

Pawan Kalyan fans it's time to rejoice as this marks the return of the superstar in his first original film in six years. 'OG' stands for 'Ojas Gambheera,' Pawan Kalyan's character. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi.



Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 (Kannada)

After delivering one of the biggest hits of 2022, Rishab Shetty is now working on the sequel to the divine thriller Kantara. The period film is said to be set during the reign of Kadambas of Banavasi. It is written and directed by Rishab Shetty, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur.

These films have everything to keep us on the edge of our seats. Devara and Kanguva promise a blend of period drama and fantasy, Kantara takes us deep into mythology, and Thangalaan brings us pure period drama magic. With trailers already creating a buzz, fans can't wait for the releases. The film industry is crossing its fingers for another mega-hit like Kalki 2898 AD, hoping to keep the box office ringing in the next six months.