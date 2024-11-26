Bryan Adams To Follow Vegetarian Diet In India During So Happy It Hurts Tour: Report

Canadian singer Bryan Adams is gearing up for the India leg of his So Happy It Hurts world tour. The globally acclaimed artist will begin his India tour on December 10, with the final performance scheduled for December 16. Alongside performing, the singer plans to embrace Indian culture during his stay. Reports suggest that Bryan Adams will opt for accommodations with in-built yoga facilities to keep up with his wellness routine. Additionally, he will follow a strictly vegetarian diet during his time in the country.

“In line with his dedication to environmental responsibility, Bryan Adams' India Tour will be a plastic-free and environmentally friendly event with maximum usage of biodegradable products. Backstage catering will prioritise locally sourced, organic and homemade vegetarian food, eliminating the use of processed or packaged items,” a source told Hindustan Times.

The daily also mentioned that Bryan Adams would be accompanied by his personal chef during his visit to India. The chef will ensure that the singer's vegan dietary requirements are met throughout the tour.

“The promoters will be providing customised vegetarian menus in each city, featuring locally sourced, freshly prepared specialities. To maintain a strictly plant-based environment, no meat, fish, or poultry will be served or cooked backstage at any time,” the insider added.

Bryan Adams is expected to arrive in India a few days ahead of his So Happy It Hurts world tour for a “comprehensive technical rehearsal.”

The source revealed, “He will be accompanied by a dedicated team of 50 crew members. A charter plane will be used solely for the transportation of his equipment which weighs more than 10,000 kgs.”

The insider also talked about the Canadian singer's interest in “Indian culture and heritage.” They added, “A private tour guide will accompany him to explore the cities he visits, providing insights into the country's rich heritage and traditions. He will also be provided accommodation at hotels with in-house yoga and naturopathy practices and sufficient natural habitat surrounding his rooms.”

Bryan Adams will kick off his India tour with a show in Shillong on December 10. He will then perform in Gurugram on December 12, Mumbai on December 13, Bengaluru on December 14 and will conclude the tour in Hyderabad on December 16.