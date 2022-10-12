Britney Spears Claims Her Mom Lynne Once Slapped Her 'So Hard' For Partying Till 4 AM

Britney Spears shared this image. (courtesy: britneyspears)

Britney Spears, in her latest Instagram entry, claimed that her mother Lynne Spears, once slapped her. Sharing a clip of Jennifer Lopez slapping Jane Fonda from the film Monster-In-Law, Britney Spears wrote: "I swear I've never slapped anyone my whole life1 I would give anything to see what it feels like. Just saying! The first time I ever got slapped was the one night Paris (Hilton) and Lindsay (Lohan) dropped me off at my beach house with my babies." The singer who has sons Jayden James and Sean Preston with ex-husband Kevin Federline, added in her post: "Kevin left me at that point, so I had a small beach house and my mother was watching Jayden and Preston... Yes I partied till like 4 am and my mother was p*****."

The 40-year-old singer added in her post: "I walked in she looked at me and slapped me so hard that I will never forget it! Psss since then I've always wondered what it must feel like to slap someone... Guess I will never know. Stay classy folks! This was all 15 years ago ... I mean we've all grown up since then."

Here's what Britney Spears posted:

Britney Spears who has been extremely vocal about her struggles after the end of her conservatorship, often shares posts about her personal life. A Los Angeles judge in November 2021 dissolved the conservatorship long overseen by the singer's father.

Britney Spears met Sam Asghari in 2016 when they co-starred in a music video for her single Slumber Party. After announcing their engagement late last year, the couple got married in June this year. Britney had also announced her pregnancy earlier this year, which ended in a miscarriage.