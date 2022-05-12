'Bring It On': Guddu Pandit Is So Ready For Mirzapur 3. See Ali Fazal's Post

Ali Fazal shared this image. (courtesy: alifazal)

Brace yourselves for Guddu Pandit because he more than ready. Ali Fazal teased the fans of the popular web-series Mirzapur 3 and how. On Thursday, the actor shared an update on his Instagram profile - he has begun the prep, the readings and even the rehearsals. Ali Fazal shared a greyscale picture of himself staring intensely into the camera. He captioned the post: "And the time begins! Prep, rehearsals, readings. Bring it on..." In a typical Guddu Pandit fashion, Ali Fazal wrote: "Laathi lakkad nahi, ab neeche se joote aur upar se bandookein fire hongi. Lagao haath kamaao kantaap! Guddu aarhe hain .. apne aap. (This time, battles will be faught through guns and not sticks. Touch me and you earn yourself a slap. Guddu is coming)."

Check out Ali Fazal's post here:

These posts are making the wait for the show all the more difficult. Earlier, Ali Fazal shared a post featuring all the Mirzapur 3 cast members and wrote: "Mirzapur jald aarha hai." He added, "To all our fans, see you soon. Thanks Rasika Duigal for sharing this. We all look pretty good here. The road to dressing down to Mirzapur begins."

Other than Ali Fazal, Mirzapur featured Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur along with Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang. Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli and Isha Talwar were the additions to the second season of the series.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, the Amazon Prime Video series first premiered in 2018 and it enjoys a massive fanbase.

Ali Fazal was last seen in Kenneth Branagh's Death On The Nile, based on Agatha Christie's classic novel of the same name. Ali Fazal co-starred alongside Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot. The actor has been a part of many international projects. He starred in the 2017 biographical comedy-drama Victoria And Abdu, in which he shared screen space with Dame Judi Dench. Ali Fazal also had a cameo appearance in Furious 7.