<i>Bring Her Back</i> Teaser: Danny Philippou's Mind-Bending Nightmare Is To Watch Out For

Danny and Michael Philippou are back with another high-octane thriller titled Bring Her Back that pushes the boundaries of horror and psychological intensity. Adding to the hype, the makers have unveiled the spine-chilling teaser of the drama.

The clip opens with a haunting sequence, introducing us to a desperate protagonist on a mission to recover a loved one—but the deeper they go, the more they unravel nightmarish forces beyond comprehension.

The movie chronicles the journey of a brother and sister duo, who discover rituals to conduct supernatural activities while living in a foster home. Towards the end of the teaser, we see Sally Hawkins pressing a bloody hand against a window while looking completely pale and unresponsive.

Apart from Sally Hawkins, the primary cast of Bring Her Back also includes Billy Barratt, Sora Wong, Jonah Wren Phillips, Sally-Anne Upton, Stephen Phillips, and Liam Damons, along with others.

Produced by Kristina Ceyton and Samantha Jennings, Bring Her Back has been made by A24, in association with Causeway Films, RackaRacka Studios, SAFC Studios, Salmira Productions, and Sony Pictures.

The script for the drama has been penned by the Philippou brothers, along with Bill Hinzman. The much-awaited drama has been primarily shot in Australia, which also happens to be Danny and Michael Philippou's native country.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India is expected to release Bring Her Back in the Indian theatres shortly. Meanwhile, the movie is scheduled to reach cinemas in the United States on May 30, 2025.

In the meantime, Danny and Michael Philippou's Talk to Me turned out to be a massive success. The project received critical acclaim at several film festivals in 2022 and 2023.

In addition to this, Talk to Me was ranked as the third highest-grossing horror film of the year, minting around $92 million at the box office.

