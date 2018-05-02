Brad Pitt Makes A Comeback As The Depressing Weatherman In The Jim Jefferies Show Brad Pitt began his segment as the 'weatherman' with a rather depressing take on the weather, which was actually a sarcastic comment on climate change

Share EMAIL PRINT Brad Pitt in a still from The Jim Jefferies Show (courtesy jefferiesshow) New Delhi: Highlights Brad Pitt made a comeback on The Jim Jefferies Show Brad Pitt returned as the depressing weatherman Brad Pitt will be next be seen in Quentin Tarantino's upcoming film The Jim Jefferies Show as the depressing weatherman (remember him from last year?) and the 54-year-old actor had the most unwelcoming forecast for the upcoming NBA playoff season. "We've got sunshine in the West, the South, the East. And over here in the North, the ice caps are melting and I am so, so, so, so scared," the Fury actor said on the show. Brad Pitt began his segment as the 'weatherman' with a rather depressing take on the weather, which was actually a sarcastic comment on climate change. "I was hanging out with LeBron James and he said, 'How's the weather down there?'" said Brad Pitt and then, referring to LeBron James' tall stature, he added: "The same as it is up there, changing at a pace not before seen in the history of man. Your legacy is pointless. Our people and our memories will all burn."



Check out The Jim Jefferies Show:

The Jim Jefferies Show Weatherman tells the story of when he first met LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/vzhFV2jpHL — Jim Jefferies Show (@jefferiesshow) May 2, 2018



The late night show made its debut in June last year a little ahead of which Brad Pitt had reportedly approached Jim Jefferies asking him if he could be part of his new show - the Hollywood star is said to be a fan of the comedian's stand-up acts. It is then that the show host reportedly roped in Brad Pitt for his show as the weather person. Brad Pitt, for his comic stints, began to be referred to as 'Jim Jefferies Show Weatherman'.



Brad Pitt was a regular entry on The Jim Jefferies Show for the initial 5-6 episodes since the show began but stopped appearing after last year's July 18 segment. His appearance on Tuesday's episode was the first after last year.



On the work front, Brad Pitt will be next seen in Quentin Tarantino's upcoming movie Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, co-starring Leonardo Di Caprio.





Brad Pitt made a comeback onas the depressing weatherman (remember him from last year?) and the 54-year-old actor had the most unwelcoming forecast for the upcoming NBA playoff season. "We've got sunshine in the West, the South, the East. And over here in the North, the ice caps are melting and I am so, so, so, so scared," theactor said on the show. Brad Pitt began his segment as the 'weatherman' with a rather depressing take on the weather, which was actually a sarcastic comment on climate change. "I was hanging out with LeBron James and he said, 'How's the weather down there?'" said Brad Pitt and then, referring to LeBron James' tall stature, he added: "The same as it is up there, changing at a pace not before seen in the history of man. Your legacy is pointless. Our people and our memories will all burn."Check out Brad Pitt 's clip fromThe late night show made its debut in June last year a little ahead of which Brad Pitt had reportedly approached Jim Jefferies asking him if he could be part of his new show - the Hollywood star is said to be a fan of the comedian's stand-up acts. It is then that the show host reportedly roped in Brad Pitt for his show as the weather person. Brad Pitt, for his comic stints, began to be referred to as 'Jim Jefferies Show Weatherman'. Brad Pitt was a regular entry onfor the initial 5-6 episodes since the show began but stopped appearing after last year's July 18 segment. His appearance on Tuesday's episode was the first after last year.On the work front, Brad Pitt will be next seen in Quentin Tarantino's upcoming movie, co-starring Leonardo Di Caprio. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter