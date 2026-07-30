'Boxing Gloves, Rolling Pin': Inside Tannaz And Bakhtyar Irani's Battle-Ground Themed Parsi Wedding

Tannaz Irani and Bakhtyar Irani decoded their battleground-themed Parsi wedding in a heartwarming conversation on a recent podcast.

Married for almost two decades, the couple chose a boxing-ring theme for their Parsi wedding. From the invitation card to the mandap, everything was arranged with the theme in mind.

Tannaz and Bakhtyar on their wedding plans

Bakhtyar admitted, unapologetically, that marriage is a battleground for him.

To this, Tannaz told Hauterfly, "In every wedding decoration, there's a centrepiece on the table. People put flowers on it. We kept boxing gloves and a rolling pin."

The TV couple also customised their wedding invitation to match the boxing-ring theme.

"On our wedding card, there was a boxing ring. Tannaz was in the red corner and Bakhtyar was in the blue corner," Tannaz laughed.

"Hum tikey toh hai iss boxing ring pe," Tannaz summed up their two-decade-long marriage.

Bakhtyar admitted that seeing Tannaz as a Parsi bride for the first time made his dream come true.

When asked to describe their wedding in one word, both said, "Entertainment, entertainment, entertainment."

Tannaz on her walking issue

Years ago, Tannaz Irani said her walking problem began in 2021 and worsened over time. "I kept thinking, 'What's wrong with this hip?' I just couldn't get the better of it. Because I thought I was putting on a lot of weight, I joined MMA, which increased the severity of the problem," she explained.

Suspecting a spinal issue, Tannaz consulted a doctor and had treatment for her spine. But she realised she still couldn't put weight on her leg and began limping.

"Then I had to take a couple of MRIs because my knees started giving away due to the odd movements. By then, everything was compromised in my body: my ankles, knees and back," she said.

Background

Tannaz Irani was first married to theatre artist and performer Farid Currim at the age of 20. The marriage lasted eight years; the couple have a daughter, Zianne.

Tannaz married actor Bakhtyar Irani in 2007. The couple have two children: a son, Zeus, and a daughter, Zara.

Tannaz has appeared in films such as Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Hadh Kar Di Aapne and Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon. She has also been part of TV shows including Ye Meri Life Hai, Shree, Nach Baliye, Hans Baliye and Bigg Boss 3.