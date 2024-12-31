When Tannaz Irani Went On A Vacation In A Wheelchair: "Didn't Want To Live Anymore"

Tannaz Irani, a popular face in films and TV, recalled the time when she was wheel-chair bound and suffered excruciating pain due to hip replacement surgery. Speaking on Inner Habit podcast, Tannaz Irani recalled she initially couldn't figure out what caused her misery and where she went wrong.

Tannaz Irani shared the problem started with her walking in 2021. It got aggravated in the course of the time. "I kept thinking 'What's wrong with this hip?' I just couldn't get the better of it. Because I thought I was putting on a lot of weight, I joined the MMA which increased the severity of the problem," she explained.

Apprehending something was wrong with her spine, Tannaz consulted a doctor and got her spine treated. But she realized that she still couldn't put weight on her leg. She began limping after that.

"Then I had to take a couple of MRIs because my knees started giving away because of the odd movements. By then, everything was compromised in my body: my ankles, knees and back," Tannaz said.

Tannaz also recalled when she went out in a wheelchair during a vacation with her girlfriends. "Every time we went out in the evening, I would just crawl back to my room with such severe pain. I was always on painkillers," she shared.

Finally, she underwent hip replacement surgery. "After the surgery, on day zero, when they made me stand up, I realised that one leg was longer than the other, and I completely freaked out. I screamed, not out loud, but from the bottom of my heart. I just couldn't believe, for my entire life, I have to walk like this. I felt that this was a cruel joke that somebody was playing on me. I didn't even want to live anymore," Tannaz recalled.

Tannaz Irani assured she is fine now. She appeared in films like Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Hadh Kar Di Aapne, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, to name a few. She was also a part of shows like Ye Meri Life Hai, Shree, Nach Baliye, Hans Baliye and Bigg Boss 3.



