Box Office: Akshay Kumar's <i>Bhooth Bangla</i> Eyes Rs 100 Crore In India Amid <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Wave

Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla registered a better-than-expected start. As it nears completing a week at the ticket window, it has retained its momentum amid the Dhurandhar 2 wave. On Day 6, the Indian net collections of Bhooth Bangla stand at ₹78.90 crore, whereas Dhurandhar 2 has minted ₹1,121.09 crore in 35 days.

Breaking Down the Numbers

On Day 6, Bhooth Bangla minted ₹6.15 crore across 11,584 shows, as per Sacnilk.

This brings its total India gross collections to ₹93.87 crore and total India net collections to ₹78.90 crore so far.

Overseas, the film collected ₹2.00 crore, taking its total overseas gross to ₹33.50 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹127.37 crore.

On Day 35, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge collected ₹1.70 crore across 3,910 shows, per Sacnilk.

This brings its total India gross collections to ₹1,341.90 crore and total India net collections to ₹1,121.09 crore so far.

Overseas, the film collected ₹0.25 crore on Day 35, taking its total overseas gross to ₹422.25 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹1,764.15 crore.

About Bhooth Bangla

In keeping with the trend set by Dhurandhar 2, the makers of Bhooth Bangla hosted paid previews a day before its official release.

From paid previews, the film minted ₹3.75 crore.

The film marks Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's collaboration after 14 years.

The film boasts a massive ensemble cast featuring Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, and the late actor Asrani.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures (a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd.) in association with Cape of Good Films, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R. Kapoor.

The makers postponed the release date of the film by a week, citing the Dhurandhar 2 effect.

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 has minted ₹1,758.96 crore worldwide, pushing the franchise total (with the first film) to ₹3,019.35 crore and cementing its position as the first Indian franchise to cross the ₹3,000 crore mark. (For context, the Baahubali franchise stands at ₹2,438 crore and Pushpa at ₹2,092.20 crore, as per Sacnilk.)

The film has also become the highest-grossing Indian film without contributions from Gulf countries or China.

The film is eyeing the title of the highest-grossing Indian film (net), aiming to beat Pushpa 2.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in Dhurandhar 2, which released in theatres on March 19.