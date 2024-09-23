BookMyShow Warns Fans Against Unauthorised Ticket Sales For Coldplay Concerts: "It's Illegal In India"

British rock band Coldplay will perform in India as part of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour. The concerts will take place next year on January 18, 19 and 21 in Mumbai. Tickets for the shows went live on BookMyShow on Sunday and sold out quickly. While a few fortunate fans managed to secure tickets, the majority were left empty-handed. Although BookMyShow is the only authorised platform for ticket sales, fans have noticed that resale platforms are listing tickets at significant markups. Issuing a warning against ticket reselling, BookMyShow posted a note on Instagram.

The note read, “It has come to our attention that unauthorised platforms are listing tickets for Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India, both before and after the official sale. These tickets are invalid. Ticket scalping is illegal in India and punishable by law. Please don't fall prey to this because you will be buying fake tickets. Avoid scams! BookMyShow is the only official platform for ticket sales.”

“Protect Yourself from Ticket Scams! Don't fall prey to unauthorized platforms selling fake tickets for Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India!” read the text attached to the post.

Check out the post below:

On Sunday afternoon, when BookMyShow began selling tickets, high traffic caused the site to crash. It quickly came back online, and by around 1:50 PM, over 1.1 million people were still in line to book tickets for the first day. The tickets for the second day had already sold out. Click here to read in detail.

Coldplay consists of Chris Martin (vocalist and pianist), Jonny Buckland (guitarist), Guy Berryman (bassist), and Will Champion (drummer and percussionist), with Phil Harvey as their manager. The band is returning to India after 8 years. Their last performance in India was at the Global Citizen Festival in 2016.