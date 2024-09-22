Advertisement

BookMyShow Crashes After Coldplay Mumbai Concert Tickets Sale Begins, Over 11 Lakh People In Queue

Image Instagrammed by Coldplay. (courtesy: Coldplay)
New Delhi:

Coldplay fans have been eagerly anticipating the rock band's return to India since their last visit in 2016. The upcoming concerts are scheduled for January 18 and 19, 2025, at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Mumbai. On Sunday afternoon, online booking platform BookMyShow began selling tickets, but heavy traffic caused the site to crash. Soon after, the site was back online. By around 1:50 PM, over 11 lakh people were still waiting to book tickets for the first day, while the tickets for the second day had been sold out. This clearly shows the fans' excitement for two unforgettable nights of music and magic.

Coldplay will also offer a limited number of Infinity Tickets, priced at Euro 20 (approximately INR 2000) per ticket, which will go on sale on November 22, as per ANI.

For the unversed, Coldplay is a British rock band with team members including vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey.  Some of the band's notable songs include Paradise, The Scientist, In My Place, Fix You, Viva la Vida, Every Teardrop Is a Waterfall, A Sky Full of Stars, Adventure of a Lifetime and Something Just Like This. 

Earlier, BookMyShow announced that Coldplay will be performing in India as a part of the Music of the Spheres World Tour in 2025. BookMyShow unveiled a short teaser of their upcoming concert on its official Instagram profile, which made fans super enthusiastic about it. The post featured a motion image of the announcement and drew instant reactions. Take a look:

In July, Tennis legend Roger Federer attended Coldplay's concert in Rome. After spotting the tennis player, lead singer Chris Martin dedicated a sweet song to him. In the clip shared by a fan page on Instagram, Chris can be heard singing, “Who's that handsome guy? Roger, my beautiful brother, the greatest tennis player of all time. You were so good at sports, but who would think you would show up looking so beautiful and fine?” Click here to read the full story.

