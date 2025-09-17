Bombay High Court Rejects Plea Seeking Stay On <i>Jolly LLB 3</i> Release, Says Judges "Not Affected" By Mockery

The Bombay High Court today dismissed a PIL seeking to halt the release of the upcoming Bollywood film Jolly LLB 3 on the grounds that the film mocks the judiciary.

The film starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi and due for theatrical release on September 19, had drawn the PIL alleging that its trailer contains objectionable and demeaning content that mocked judiciary, including a scene in which judges are addressed as “Mamus.”

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad heard the petitioner's contention that such references and portrayals would undermine public confidence in the legal system and the dignity of courts.

However, the court refused to grant relief, stating that judges are not affected by mockery or satire. In its oral order, the court observed, "We face the mocking right from day one of our judgeships. So don't worry, we are not affected".

Similar cases in other jurisdictions have been rejected on comparable grounds.

The Allahabad High Court had earlier dismissed a plea, finding nothing objectionable in the trailer or teaser that could scandalise the legal fraternity. The Madhya Pradesh High Court also flagged procedural deficiencies in one petition for failing to implead producers and directors.

In Gujarat High Court, a litigant was directed to first consider the Allahabad High Court's order before pushing forward.

The petition had alleged that the trailer and promotional material of Jolly LLB 3 contained content that “scandalises and ridicules” the judicial system.

It objected in particular to a scene where judges are addressed as “Mamus” (uncle), claiming that such depictions demean the dignity of courts and erode public faith in the justice delivery system.

The petitioner therefore sought directions to restrain the producers and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) from releasing the film in its present form.