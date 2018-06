Blog: Rajinikanth's Kaala - Five Takeaways From The Film

A post shared by KAALA (@kaalamovie) on May 27, 2018 at 6:56am PDT

A post shared by KAALA (@kaalamovie) on Jun 2, 2018 at 5:35am PDT

In an interview with NDTV, director Pa Ranjith said that Rajinikanth had told him he doesn't want to do a political film. Kaala may not be an out-and-out political drama, but it gives Rajinikanth enough scope to make his stand clea r. In, he is thefor the poor - he is Dharavi's Robinhood. He will fight the biggest politicos for his people. The emphasis on fundamental rights is loud and clear.had to be the first film of the Tamil superstar after he announced his political ambitions on December 31, 2017.If you want to enjoy this film, you should watch it with a bunch of fans at the cinemas. In, Rajinikanth doesn't have a major entry scene like one would expect but even then fans go absolutely crazy when they see him on the big screen - he just has to be there. Of course, there are those slow motion and top view shots when he is in bashing up the bad guys. The whistles didn't stop till the villain fell on his face - this is Rajini's magic, and it's very much alive.Everyone was surprised when the firstreleased in 2015. Bollywoodwere taken aback when they saw this visual spectacle coming out of a little-known studio in Hyderabad, that's the reason one of Bollywood's biggest producers Karan Johar backed the project. Visually evenis spectacular. The makers created a set of Dharavi, 25 kms away from Chennai and it looks very real. The areal shots and the action scenes in Mumbai rains are nothing less than a treat for movie buffs. When Rajini hits the road, you can't take your eyes off the big screen . Filmmakers like Rohit Shetty and Ali Abbas Zafar are getting new technology and raising the bar when it comes to action films but after watching, I'm convinced that down south, filmmakers experiment a lot more than they do in Bollywood.Week after week we complain about the length of movies.is two hours and forty-six minutes, but it entertains throughout. Shorter films are always welcome, but if a film is long and it doesn't bore you then one can't argue about the length.seems like a perfect entertainer, no one walking out would be discussing the length because there is so much more to talk about like the story, action, slick editing and of course Rajinikanth.Even in one genre, there can be very different perspectives of filmmakers and mixed reactions from fans. Audiences have loved Rohit Shetty'smovies, but in the same comic space Housefull couldn't catch up. There is a reasonmovies keep coming on the television, the channels have figured that this is a film that has a lot of repeat value.didn't come close to that as the audiences thought it was plain silly.is not a Rajini film where cars are flying, and after every few scenes you will see his slow-mo shot, and he will shoot his gun and light a cigarette.is a lot more than that. It has a solid story and a serious message. Of course, it has what Rajinikanth fans want, but it goes with the flow and not just there for shock value. The ticket buying audience is clear about what they want and looks likehas given them just that.