Blank Trailer: Karan Kapadia As A Lost Suicide Bomber Gets Shout-Outs From Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar

The Blank trailer looks like a promising entry of a debutant - Karan Kapadia, who is the son of Dimple Kapadia's late sister Simple. The trailer is dark and action-filled with Sunny Deol playing a dutiful cop. Karan Kapadia has been cast as a suicide bomber, who forgets his mission after a car accident. We get a proper introduction to Karan Kapadia towards the middle of the trailer, which elaborates on the sequence previously shown in the trailer. Sunny Deol asks Karan if he's aware of a bomb being plastered to his chest when Karan appears clueless and asks for help. "Tu ek suicide bomber hai," says Sunny Deol.

Despite getting orders to get rid of the terrorist, Sunny Deol goes out of his way to protect the bomber who has lost his dark side because he must get to the end of the investigation. The trailer ends with the biggest plot twist that can there be - the bomb is a clicking time bomb which is connected to Karan Kapadia's heart. He then finds himself in the midst of a conflict between those who appointed him and the investigating cops. Will he survive this time?

Meanwhile, Karan Kapadia's sister Twinkle Khanna and her husband Akshay Kumar gave shout outs to Karan for his debut film. "It's a big day for Karan Kapadia and us. I don't know if heaven exists - but if it does then his mother Simple will be very proud watching her son who was a little boy when she left, all grown up and making a life for himself today," tweeted Twinkle while Akshay added: "Have watched him grow up from a lanky little kid to this fine young man. Extremely happy to share the Blank trailer introducing Karan Kapadia!"

Meet Karan Kapadia in the Blank trailer here:

Written and directed by Behzad Khambata, Blank releases on May 3.

