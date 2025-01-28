Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni's Legal Battle Set For Hearing In March, 2026

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal dispute is scheduled for a court hearing on March 9, 2026 in New York, reported Variety.

The actress filed suits against her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni for sexual misconduct on the sets of the film. She also alleged the director of "orchestrating" a smear-campaign to malign her reputation in order to safeguard himself.

Judge, Lewis J. Liman, said on Monday that he would hold an initial hearing on February 3. As per report, the proceedings will address Blake Lively's case with Baldoni's counterclaim, in which he sought 400 million dollar as compensation.

Justin Baldoni earlier filed a suit against Blake Lively and The New York Times for reporting the actress's claims. The suit includes 10 plaintiffs who are suing the Times for false invasion of privacy over the December 21 article titled "'We Can Bury Anyone': Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine."

Meanwhile, Blake Lively filed a new lawsuit in a federal court, New York after submitting an 80-page complaint at California Civil Rights Department Complaint. In the new lawsuit, Blake Lively demanded monetary compensation for mental pain, anguish, severe emotional distress, and lost wages from Justin Baldoni.

Blake Lively's attorneys reacted to Mr. Baldoni's lawsuit in a statement to The Post.

An excerpt read, "Nothing in this lawsuit changes anything about the claims advanced in Ms. Lively's California Civil Rights Department Complaint, nor her federal complaint, filed earlier today. This lawsuit is based on the obviously false premise that Ms. Lively's administrative complaint against Wayfarer and others was a ruse based on a choice 'not to file a lawsuit against Baldoni, Wayfarer,' and that 'litigation was never her ultimate goal.'

Blake Lively got support from several Hollywood big wigs in her battle against Justin Baldoni. Following the complaint, Mr Baldoni was dropped by his agency.