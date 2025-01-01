Blake Lively Sues Justin Baldoni Over "Emotional Distress" In New York, Demands Money For "Lost Wages"

Blake Lively has filed a fresh lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni and demanded monetary compensation for mental pain, anguish, severe emotional distress, and lost wages, per a TMZ report.

Earlier, Blake Lively filed an 80-page complaint at the California Civil Rights Commission against the actor-director. This time, she registered the action in a federal court, New York. Blake Lively sued Justin Baldoni's crisis managers, Melissa Nathan and Jennifer Abel, along with Wayfarer Studios, which produced the film It Ends with Us in the new lawsuit.

Blake Lively's previous complaint against Justin Baldoni accused him of sexual misconduct on the sets of It Ends With Us. She also accused the actor of "orchestrating" a smear campaign to destroy her reputation. Justin Baldoni's team has called the allegations as a false attempt to "rehab her reputation".

The lawsuit, filed in New York, claims, "Earlier today, Ms. Lively filed a federal complaint against Wayfarer Studios and others in the Southern District of New York. Ms. Lively previously sent her California Civil Rights Department Complaint in response to the retaliatory campaign Wayfarer launched against her for reporting sexual harassment and workplace safety concerns," reported TMZ.

"Unfortunately, Ms. Lively's decision to speak out has resulted in further retaliation and attacks. As alleged in Ms. Lively's federal Complaint, Wayfarer and its associates have violated federal and California state law by retaliating against her for reporting sexual harassment and workplace safety concerns," the lawsuit added.

"Now, the defendants will answer for their conduct in federal court. Ms. Lively has brought this litigation in New York, where much of the relevant activities described in the Complaint took place, but we reserve the right to pursue further action in other venues and jurisdictions as appropriate under the law," the lawsuit mentioned.

In January, 2023, a meeting was held where the following code of conduct was decided, to allow a safe and protected environment during the shoot of It Ends With Us.

Among the shocking allegations made by Blake Lively in an 80-page complaint, here are some of them:

Justin Baldoni and Jamey Heath made lewd, sexual comments, and showed Blake Lively nude images of other women, including Heath's wife. Baldoni and Heath spoke about their previous "pornography addiction" and Blake Lively's lack of pornography consumption to her and to other crew members. They also discussed with Blake and her employees about their personal experiences with sex, including as it relates to spouses or others. Mention to BL or her employees of personal times that physical consent was not given in sexual acts, as either the abuser or the abused. The accused described Blake's genitalia to her.

The California complaint claimed the campaign caused Blake Lively harm to her business and caused her family "severe emotional distress." Blake Lively got support from several Hollywood big wigs in her battle against Justin Baldoni.

