Met Gala 2025: BLACKPINK's Jennie, Rose And Lisa Shine In Style

The 2025 Met Gala was all about fashion, and who better to bring the heat than the K-pop icons themselves? Our favourite idols turned heads and dropped jaws at fashion's biggest night in New York City on May 5.

Among the showstoppers were three queens from BLACKPINK – Jennie, Lisa, and Rose – making their first-ever group appearance at the gala (well, almost full group... more on that later).

Jennie, who is no stranger to the Met, made a stunning move this year. Ditching her usual safe glam, she rolled up in a sleek black suit paired with an off-shoulder top from Chanel – because of course, she is the brand's ambassador.

But the surprise element? A long dramatic train, layered pearl chains and a black-and-white top hat.

Next up, Lisa! The fashion icon arrived dripping in Louis Vuitton, her go-to brand. She rocked a black bodysuit with sheer stockings, topped with a pearl-and-gold detailed jacket that screamed luxury with edge.

Rose kept things effortlessly classy in an oversized black pantsuit with a long train flowing behind her. Her signature blonde hair and soft glam tied it all together.

But wait – where was Jisoo? The fourth BLACKPINK star was MIA this year, and fans definitely noticed.

While the reason for her absence has not been confirmed, her presence was definitely missed.

BLACKPINK is one of the biggest girl groups in the world. Formed by YG Entertainment, the group – Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa – debuted in 2016 and took the world by storm.

Their music is a mix of pop, hip-hop and EDM, with chart-topping hits like Ddu-Du Ddu-Du, Kill This Love, How You Like That and Pink Venom.

The South Korean girl group dropped major albums like The Album (2020) and Born Pink (2022).