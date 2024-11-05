Birthday Boy Virat Kohli Never Misses A Chance To Make Anushka Sharma Laugh In Unseen Video Shared By Angad Bedi. Watch

The beloved Indian cricketer Virat Kohli turned 36 today. As fans from all around the country are pouring their love and wishes on their favourite batsman, Angad Bedi wished him with an unseen throwback video, featuring them and their wives, Neha Dhupia and Anushka Sharma, in a hilarious moment. The video is from the Indian Sports Honours held in 2023, which was attended by several Bollywood and sports personalities.

Angad's caption read, "Happy birthday to the king.. @virat.kohli. We keep marching soldier. #viratkohli." In the short clip, Virat initially stands beside Angad, away from Anushka to pose for a picture together. But he soon realises the goof-up and rushed to stand beside his wife. This made everyone burst into laughter, with Anushka laughing the loudest.

This old clip quickly went viral with several fan pages reposting the video. Internet users flocked to the comment section to share their love and wishes for India's star cricketer. "Happy birthday to the king of cricket!," "Anushka bhabhi seem to have perfected the iconic kohli laugh," Happy Birthday Mundeyaaa, @virat.kohli keep shining always..." were some of the messages left by his fans.

Earlier today, Anushka posted a cute birthday wish for her husband, with a little treat for fans. In the picture, Virat was seen holding daughter Vamika and baby son Akaay in his arms, the kids' faces covered with emojis. This is also the first picture of Akaay that the couple has posted. Read more about the post here.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in December 2017. They welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021 and son Akaay earlier this year. On the work front, Anushka was last seen in a cameo role in her home production Qala in 2022.

