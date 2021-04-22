Bipasha Basu Thinks Husband Karan Singh Grover's Workout Is 'Scary And Tough'

Karan Singh Grover posted this video. (Image courtesy: @iamksgofficial)

Actor Karan Singh Grover, who often inspires us with his fitness routine on Instagram, has posted a video of his recent workout session on the platform. Karan's clip will blow your mind, we must say. In the video, the Qubool Hai actor can be seen ​practising Agnisara kriya, an asana (or a breathing exercise) which requires us to move our abdomen muscles. The song titled Rollin of Limp Bizkit rock band can be heard in the background. Karan is sporting his bare-chested look as he sweats it out under the sun. The actor is looking straight into the camera while practising the exercise. Karan's intense workout is giving us major fitness goals. In his caption, he wrote, "#agnisara."

Karan's wife Bipasha Basu reacted to his video. Bipasha wrote, "It looks so scary and tough."

Karan's fans are going gaga over his latest video. A fan called him the "lite" version of yogaguru Baba Ramdev in the comment section. Another fan commented, "I am convinced that you are a superhero. Just look at you, doing it with so much of ease." An Instagram user wrote, "Those lion-like eyes."

Karan Singh Grover married Bipasha Basu in 2016. The couple met on the sets of their film Alone in 2015. Actresses Shraddha Nigam and Jennifer Winget are his former wives.

After Alone, Karan and Bipasha worked together in Dangerous, a 2020 web series.

Apart from Alone, Karan also worked in Hate Story 3 a film that was released in 2015. He also appeared in TV shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dill Mill Gayye, Teri Meri Love Stories among others.

Karan was recently seen in Qubool Hai 2.0, a web series this year. The web series is a reboot version of the 2012 TV show Qubool Hai. He reprised his role of Azad Ahmed Khan in Qubool Hai 2.0.