Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover's Festive Fam-Jam With Daughter Devi

Let's just say that Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, and Devi are the cutest trio we know. This family of three is simply adorable and these photographs are proof. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover organised Satyanarayan Ki Puja at their house on Friday. The actress has shared a few glimpses from the festivities. Obviously, festivals call for dressing up, and little Devi definitely understood the assignment. She looked super cute in a sea green and pink ensemble. Don't miss the evil eye bracelets in both hands, as well as the matching pink clip. “Devi [red heart, evil eye, pink flower] #monkeylove,” read Bipasha Basu's caption.

In another entry, Bipasha Basu shared a bunch of adorable images from the special day. The first frame was a selfie featuring Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover. While the actress wore a vibrant blue suit and traditional gold earrings, Karan opted for a golden kurta. The album also had images of her parents Hirak Basu and Mamta Basu playing with their granddaughter, Devi. Bipasha titled the album, “Grateful [evil eye emoji].”

On Instagram Stories, Bipasha Basu posted an endearing picture of herself goofing around with her daughter. The mother-daughter duo is seen sharing a heartening laugh. Bipasha added a “Joy” gif and tagged her husband Karan Singh Grover.

Earlier this week, on Daughter's Day, Bipasha Basu shared a video of Devi knee-walking inside her cradle. Alongside, she wrote, “Blessed are those who have daughters. Daughter's day is everyday for us…Our biggest blessing … Our Mishti Devi.”

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu tied the knot in 2016. Karan and Bipasha welcomed their first child on November 12, 2022. They named her Devi.