Bigg Boss Tamil 3, Weekend Episodes Written Update: Tharsan, Considered Potential Winner, Evicted

A still from Bigg Boss Tamil 3, Weekend Episodes (courtesy Hotstar)

Highlights Sandy was the second person to be saved from eviction Sherin burst down in tears hearing about the eviction of Tharsan Tharsan thanked the audience for supporting him so far

When Kavin decided to walk out of the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house, the contestant count was reduced to just five. With Mugen being assured of a Ticket To Finale, it was Sherin, Losliya, Tharsan and Sandy, who faced the public voting on the weekend. Sandy was the second person to be saved from eviction. Losliya being saved next, it was brought down to a situation of either Sherin or Tharsan ending their Bigg Boss Tamil 3 journey. Finally it was announced that Tharsan's journey in the Bigg Boss house had come to an end. It should be noted that Tharsan was considered as a potential Bigg Boss Tamil 3 winner and his eviction came as bit of a shock to everyone.

Sherin burst down in tears hearing about the eviction of Tharsan. Even Sandy was seen upset by this decision. He expressed his displeasure in the eviction of Tharsan. On stage, Tharsan thanked the public who had supported him so far and further wished the contestants for the finale.

Earlier in the weekend, Kavin shared the stage with Kamal Haasan and put forward the reasons that made him walk out of the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house. Later he had a conversation with the housemates via the Bigg Boss TV. Kamal Haasan shared few light-hearted moments with the housemates and even pulled Sandy's leg for his cooking avatar. Kamal Haasan also brought up the topic of Sherin's letter.

The promo for Monday's episode reveals evicted contestants like Reshma, Meera Mithum, Mohan and Fathima will re-enter the house. With Bigg Boss Tamil 3 entering its final week, Sandy, Mugen, Sherin and Losliya would fight it out for the Bigg Boss Tamil 3. The finale is scheduled for this Sunday.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.