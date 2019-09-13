Bigg Boss Tamil 3 Day 81, Written Update: The Housemates Get Best Surprises Ever

A still from Bigg Boss Tamil 3 (courtesy Hotstar)

The 81st day in the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house was an emotional one with the surprise entry of family members of the contestants. As part of the Freeze Task, Losliya's parents visited the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house on the 80th day whereas Tharsan's mother and sister entered the house during yesterday's episode. Tharsan celebrated his mother's birthday in the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house with the customary cake cutting ceremony. Meanwhile, Tharsan's sister shared some valuable advice with the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant.

Meanwhile, Vanitha was overwhelmed when her two daughters entered the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house and spent some valuable time with her. Vanitha, who couldn't contain her excitement over finally meeting her daughters on the show, wanted to know all about their whereabouts. The young ones shared details about their academic and extra curricular activities with their mother.

The next surprise was for Cheran when his mother, daughter and sister walked into the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house. Cheran's daughter asked him to maintain distance with Losliya. She then had a brief conversation with Losliya when she tried to explain how Cheran has a good heart.

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 is entering its final days and contestants who have successfully managed to play on the reality show are Cheran, Vanitha, Sherin, Losliya, Kavin, Sandy, Mugen and Tharsan. The promo for Friday's episode reveals that Kavin's friend Pradeep will enter the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house to meet him. After few words of advice, he will jokingly slap Kavin. On a happy note, the promo reveals that Sandy's daughter and his wife will visit the contestant in the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house.

With Losliya as the captain of the Bigg Boss Tamil house for this week, Kavin, Vanitha, Sherin, Sandy and Tharsan are all set to face the public vote this weekend.

