Bigg Boss OTT's Raqesh Bapat Answers A 'Naughty Question' About Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat chatted away with their fans on Instagram in a live session on Sunday and answered several queries about their rapport. Shamita and Raqesh started the live session on separate windows before revealing towards the end that they are actually together. However, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat clarified that they aren't living together just yet. During the live session, Raqesh Bapat encountered a question by a fan, which he thought was a "very naughty" query - if he were to paint Shamita, where does he visualize painting her? "That is a very naughty question, by the way," responded Raqesh Bapat, making Shamita blush.

Raqesh Bapat came up with a heart-touching response and said: "I think I would like to paint her standing by the beach, with the sea in front of her and the breeze brushing through her hair, maybe a flowy dress. I think I would like to capture her on the sand, standing on the beach, looking at the sea." A touched Shamita Shetty responded: "Aww, that's beautiful."

Shamita Shetty was asked to described Raqesh Bapat in three words when she said: "Deep, passionate and introvert." When it was Raqesh Bapat's turn to talk about Shamita, he said: "Warm, cute, very caring," and added: "I think there are many attributes to her, I don't think I can pick just three."

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat, who joined Bigg Boss OTT as each other's "connections", bonded on the reality show. They had their fair share of misunderstandings but opened up about their feelings for each other eventually. Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat haven't assigned a tag to their relationship yet but their their off-screen rapport says it all.