Bigg Boss OTT - Shamita Shetty On Raqesh Bapat's Equation With Divya Agarwal: 'I Was Hurt'

Shamita Shetty in a still from Bigg Boss OTT (courtesy voot )

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Shamita Shetty has finally shared her thoughts on Raqesh Bapat and Divya Agarwal's friendship. All this happened during a discussion session with some of the journalists, who were invited to the Bigg Boss house. Shamita was questioned about the “triangle” she is trying to create between the three of them. "Shamita, Raqesh aur Divya ki dosti hi dikh rahi hai. Aap yeh triangle wala angle kyun khel rahi hai? (Shamita, it's clear that Raqesh and Divya are just friends. Why are you bringing the triangle angle to this?)" Shamita said, "Jab maine dekha ki mera connection uske saath zyaada time spend kar raha hai (When I saw that Raqesh is spending more time with Divya)... I was a little hurt." She added, "Feelings sirf mere side se hi hai (I'm the only one to invest my feelings into this). He has moved on."

One of them even highlighted that Raqesh doesn't seem to be interested in Shamita Shetty. Well, looks like it didn't go down well with Shamita. The actress was quick enough to come up with a firm reply, “Agar mujhe lagta hain ki inki [Raqesh] feelings genuine nahi hai toh, I'll move on (If I see his feelings aren't genuine, I'll move on)."

Shamita Shetty doesn't like when someone calls her “bossy” or “dominating”. And, we have seen it on many occasions. When she was asked to explain her behaviour on the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT, Shamita said, "I think I'm somebody who puts my point across." Referring to her strained relationship with Divya Agarwal, she added, "When I don't trust someone, it gets difficult for me. Trust and loyalty are important to me. But, I would never want to suffocate anyone in a relationship." Shamita and Raqesh Bapat were also questioned about their current relationship status. Raqesh made a gesture and said, "We are friends." Shamita agreed to that amidst laughter.

Shamita Shetty was also asked if Divya Agarwal made her feel insecure about Raqesh Bapat. "No, I'm not," said Shamita.

Bigg Boss OTT saw a sudden mid-week eviction this week. Neha Bhasin was eliminated from the show.