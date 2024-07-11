Bigg Boss: From Umar Riaz To Ajaz Khan, Contestants Who Got Evicted For Being Violent

Samir Soni, Dolly Bindra, Season 4: Samir Soni got involved in a fistfight with Dolly Bindra while trying to protect Shweta Tiwari who had a verbal dispute going-on with Dolly Bindra. Things got heated up and both Samir and Dolly were asked to leave the Bigg Boss house.

Pooja Missra, Season 5: VJ, model and actress, Pooja is quite famous on social media for her, "Talk to my hands" dialogue. She was evicted from the Bigg Boss house after she pushed another housemate, Siddharth Bharadwaj during a fight.

Kushal Tandon, Season 7: Model and actor, Kushal was asked to leave the Bigg Boss house after he held VJ Andy by the neck because of his repulsive remark about Gauahar Khan. Although, he was asked to return after Gauahar threatened to quit the Bigg Boss.

Ajaz Khan, Season 8: In season 8's spin off, Bigg Boss Halla Bol, Ajaz was asked to leave the house after he tried to strangulate Ali Quli Mirza.

Madhurima Tuli, Season 13: Actress Madhurima was evicted from Salman Khan's show for attacking her ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh with a frying pan.

Vikas Gupta, Season 14: Often called the 'Mastermind" of Bigg Boss, Vikas was expelled from the show after he pushed Arshi Khan into the pool because she pointed fingers at Vikas' family.