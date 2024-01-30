Bigg Boss 17: Winner Munawar Faruqui Reveals He Had 'Mental Breakdowns' Inside The House

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: munawar.faruqui )

Munawar Faruqui was crowned winner of Bigg Boss Season 17 at the grand finale event on Sunday. After his grand victory, the stand-up comedian and singer opened up about his journey inside Bigg Boss house, his personal life being dragged inside the show and whether it took a toll on him mentally among other things. Talking to The Indian Express, Munawar Faruqui said, "I was not okay with my personal life being dragged on the show to this extent. But things were not in my control. It was a situation I did not want to face, but I had no option. I am not proud of anything I did, but I have to move on and make things better now.”

On being asked if this incident also took a toll on him mentally, Munawar revealed, “I have been through a lot of mental breakdowns, there was not a single day that I have not cried under the blanket or in the bathroom. I felt very helpless, mentally too I was affected. But I will have to face it.”

Earlier in a conversation with ETimes, the stand-up comedian and singer addressed rumours suggesting that the show was rigged and his win was pre-decided. Munawar Faruqui said, “Yaar fixed winner ko itna sab go through karna pade toh it can't be a fixed winner [If one has to go through so much scrutiny as a supposed 'fixed winner,' then it can't truly be a fixed victory.] If I had been a fixed winner I would have got everything on a platter. Pura season gawah hai [Entire season is proof] that I've got nothing on a platter, I've worked hard and a lot. My answer to people who are calling me a fixed winner is just sit and watch the entire season and you will realise that it wasn't fixed.”

The first runner-up on this season of the show was Abhishek Kumar.