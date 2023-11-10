Bigg Boss 17: Is Romance In The Air For Abhishek Kumar And Khanzadi?

Khanzadi in the promo. (Courtesy: Youtube)

Bigg Boss 17 contestants Abhishek Kumar and Firoza Khan aka Khanzadi's equation is too cute to miss. Now, as per the latest promo, released by the makers on Instagram, it seems something is brewing between the two. The clip opens to Khanzadi and Vicky Jain having a conversation in the garden area. Khanzadi tells Vicky, “Bahut log akar na mereko bolrahe hain ki…[People are telling me…]” This is when Vicky interrupts, “Jalte hain sab. [They are jealous].” To this, Khanzadi agrees and continues, “…Ki love angle banane ki koshish karrahi hai (with Abhishek Kumar), strategies banarahi hai. Sab log mujhe ek hi cheez bolrahe hain ‘Tu like karti hai ki nahi'? Toh maine bola ‘Main like karti hu aur ulta pehle se zada like karti hu'. [That I am trying to create a love angle. Strategies. They are asking whether I like Abhishek Kumar or not.] Do you know why? Now he has been kind to me. Yeh wala jo uska [Abhishek Kumar] side mujhe dekhne ko mila na, main kafi impress hui is cheez se. [When I got to see this side of Abhishek Kumar, I was impressed.] That day when we hugged I felt the warmth. And his intention is also pure.”

Next, we get a glimpse of Abhishek Kumar talking to Rinku Karmakar and Jigna Vora. Rinku says, “Tumlogo ke bare mein bhi jo thoda bahut main samjhi. Bahut simple ladki [Khanzadi] hai. [I have understood that Khanzadi is a very simple girl]. In the literal capital bold letters agar main bolu, isko sirf pyar chahiye, attention chahiye. Toh us point of view se main tujhe bolungi ki take it easy. [She only needs love and attention. So I will tell you with that point of you to take it easy.] Jigna adds, “Jhoothe prmise, jhoothe wade dard hota hai, aur tu isse guzar chukka hai tu kisi aur ko mat de. [Fake promises hurt and you have gone through it all. Don't do it with anyone else.]”

The note attached to the video read, “Abhishek aur Khanzaadi soch rahe hai ek dusre ke baare mein. Is this the beginning of a new love story?”

Bigg Boss 17 airs on Colors TV at 10 pm from Monday to Friday, while it live streams on JioCinema 24*7.