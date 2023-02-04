Bigg Boss 16: Karan Johar Slams Priyanka Choudhary. Here's Why

Caption: Karan Johar in Big Boss 16 (courtesy: colorstv)

Bigg Boss 16, like previous seasons, has been offering the best dose of entertainment and drama to the television audience. Currently, filmmaker Karan Johar has stepped into the shoes of host Salman Khan. FYI, the Dabangg star is temporarily unavailable but will return to the reality show for the finale. In a recent promo, Karan Johar is seen questioning Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for not having a single good friend in the Bigg Boss house. He even slams her for making “false” relations with her co-contestants. It all happens during the task where the filmmaker calls housemates one by one to the witness box and reprimands them for their behaviour. When KJo calls Priyanka to the stand, he asks her why she doesn't have any friends in the house.

“Priyanka, aap pehle aesi contestant hai jiske saath koi saccha rishta nhi bana (you are the only contestant who doesn't have a pure connection with anyone in the house),” Karan Johar can be heard saying in the clip. To this, Priyanka replies, “Main fake rishta nhi bana sakti sir (I can not make fake relations).”

Shiv Thakare also expresses his opinion on the matter. He says, “Priyanka ko chahiye uske haan mein haan milana wala (she needs someone who only agrees with her every time).” However, Priyanka refutes the claim and says, “Mai muh par bol deti hu cheezein, and agar kissi se vibe match nahi karti toh mai jhutha rishta kaise bana lu (I have always been honest and frank and if my vibe doesn't match with others, how can I make fake relations with them)?” But Karan Johar interrupts her and rebukes her, “Koi bhi kuch aapko keh deta hai toh aap laat maar deti ho (you attack anyone who says anything against you).”

Sharing the promo video, the makers wrote, “Katghare mein khadi Priyanka ko dena hoga aaj Karan Johar ke teekhe sawaalon ka jawaab (Priyanka will have to answer Karan Johar's sharp questions today in the witness stand).” Take a look:





Bigg Boss 16 episodes air on Colors TV and Voot from Monday to Friday at 10 p.m. and on weekends at 9 p.m. The grand finale is scheduled for February 12.