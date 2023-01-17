Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Warns Shalin Bhanot - 'Don't Give Me Threats'

A still from the video. (courtesy: colorstv)

Another day, another clash between Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta inside the Bigg Boss house. The dynamics of their relationship are changing with each passing day. From expressing their feelings for each other to deciding that they can't fall in love, fans have seen it all. So much so that host Salman Khan also wanted to get some clarity on their relationship status during one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. Well, this time, it seems things have gone too far. In the promo shared by makers on Instagram, Shalin and Tina are having a conversation in the garden area with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary acting as a mediator. The clip opens with Shalin telling Tina, “There is no confusion that we don't have a future. Main and Tina jo thay woh ab nahi hai [There is nothing between us]. To this, both Tina and Priyanka agree. Shalin then adds that he is no longer interested in talking about Tina or their relationship.

Tina Datta, who looks angry, warns Shalin Bhanot "don't give me threats". “Shalin, it is very difficult to talk to you alone. You can go and say whatever you want to say about me. On-camera or off-camera jo jo mujhe dhamki dete rehte ho na bolo. [Please go and tell everyone about the threats that you keep giving me.] I am giving you a free hand.” Tina Datta then walks out of the conversation. When Shalin asks why she has to walk out, Tina says, “Kyunki mujhe baat hi nahi karni hai. [Because I don't want to talk to you.]

Meanwhile, Shalin Bhanot's mother told India Today that she isn't happy with Shalin and Tina Datta's “love angle” in the house. “Dosti ek bahut khoobsurat rishta hota hain aur usne dosti nibhaayi hain. (Friendship is a very beautiful bond and he has done his best to honour the friendship). It is not done if viewers give it a tag of love angle,” she said.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss has announced the Ticket To Finale week. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is the captain of the house.