Bigg Boss 15 Winner Tejasswi Prakash On Facing Body-Shaming Comments: 'Why Do I Change Myself?'

Not just overweight, even underweight actresses face body-shaming, and recently Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash also shared her experience of facing negative comments for being underweight. In an interview with Etimes, Tejasswi Prakash said that body-shaming doesn't only happen with people who are overweight and added that it also happens with people who are thin. "My mother once told me that people who affect you should be the ones who love you, whose opinion matters to you. Fortunately, my parents love the way I am, my friends have never found any flaw in me. My boyfriend loves me for being ladoo. Why do I change myself just because I don't fall in this typical, perfect, hourglass shape body? Because it is perfect according to them and not as per you," said Tejasswi.

She added, "I was also receiving negative comments because I was underweight. In life when you become an actor and you have money, you get tempted to work on your body, many times you get suggestions that do this to your body or do that. Do external surgeries or corrections to look perfect. To be honest I feel that is an easy way out."

On the personal front, Tejasswi Prakash is dating Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Karan Kundrra and they are often spotted hanging out together. They were last seen together in a music video.

On the work front, Tejasswi Prakash was last seen in Bigg Boss 15 and was declared the winner. She is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6 and has been receiving praise for her performance.

