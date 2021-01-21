Bigg Boss 14 Written Update January 20, 2021: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Targets Nikki Tamboli

Devoleena and Nikki in a still from the show. (courtesy Colorstv)

Highlights Rubina's team won the first round of the task

Rubina's team had access to the bedroom

Rahul Vaidya's team had to sleep in the garden area

Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14 began with the weekly task, the first round of which was won by Rubina Dilak's team, which included Abhinav Shukla, Devoleena, Rakhi Sawant and Vikas Gupta. The winning team was allowed to use the bedroom, while the remaining contestants had to sleep in the garden area. As a part of the task, all the essential items were locked in the house, and a few members of the crew tried to tempt both the teams with luxury items. Nikki Tamboli was the first one to go inside the house to consume the pastries. Devoleena got furious at Nikki for eating the pastries. Devoleena Bhattacharjee has entered in the Bigg Boss 14 house as Eijaz Khan's proxy, who had to leave the show due to prior commitments.

In another segment of the show, Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant were seen cracking jokes. Rakhi asked Aly about playing the game on front-foot and to step up. During the game Vikas Gupta said that he isn't feeling well and asked to use the bed for a while. Rahul Vaidya said that since Vikas wasn't feeling well, he would not deduct many units from the opposing team.

During the game, the contestants were seen fighting over the desserts. Each piece of the pastry was worth 5 units. Rubina promised Aly Goni that she would ensure that each contestant would get a portion of the dessert. However, much to her surprise, all the contestants got into the house and ate the desserts. Rubina tried to convince them to play the game and respect the rules. After Devoleena, Vikas Gupta too targeted Nikki Tamboli. Everyone got angry at Rubina Dilaik for supporting Nikki Tamboli, when she entered the house.

Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 14.