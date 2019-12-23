Bigg Boss 13 Written Update December 23, 2019: After Fight With Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai Severed Ties With Aarti Singh

Bigg Boss 13 Day 86 Update: A still from the show.

After Rashami Desai's ugly fight with Sidharth Shukla in the Bigg Boss 13 house, Monday's episode began with actor-comedian Sunil Grover infusing humour into the show. Sunil Grover made an appearance as Bigg Boss' wife and had a fun banter with Salman Khan on stage. Meanwhile, Salman read out social media posts of the housemates' friends, asking them to guess who each post is dedicated to. There was also a 'Galat Faimi Ka Gubbara', when the housemates got the chance to clear out certain misunderstandings. Meanwhile, it was a fresh day in the Bigg Boss 13 house, which began with the housemates bickering over household chores. Mahira wanted a change from her breakfast duty while Madhurima refused to clean the breakfast dishes.

Rashami and Aarti have a war of words when Rashami accused her of "not standing by" her during Sunday's fight. Aarti retorted by saying that Arhaan was already fighting in her defence so she didn't need any one else. Rashami reverted by saying that Aarti is playing a safe game with everyone while Aarti said that she alone is enough to carry on her game in the show. Rashami told Aarti: "You lost a friend today and will never get her back." Rashami walked out of the room saying "cheap", which irked Aarti further. She followed Rashami into the washroom area and a massive fight escalated. Aarti yelled and told Rashami not to "instigate" her. "Rashami, don't talk rubbish," she reiterated. Rashami further accused her of taking Sidharth Shukla's side.

Rashami's fight with Aarti got Sidharth talking about how he countered Rashami's allegations while Rashami went on to allege that Sidharth used to address her in abusive terms during her shooting days.

Meanwhile, Madhurima and Shenaaz had an ugly fight when Madhurima claimed Shehnaaz has feelings for Sidharth and Paras, which irritated Sidharth a great deal. He questioned Madhurima that how can she make such claims, when she said: "Pyaar hai to hai!"

