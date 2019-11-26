Bigg Boss 13 Preview November 26, 2019: Shehnaaz Gill And Others Will Channel Their Inner Teachers For Captaincy Task

Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Shehnaaz Gill in a still from the show. Image courtesy: ColorsTV )

Highlights Bigg Boss will announce this week's captaincy task The captain will be safe from this week's eviction Siddharth Shukla will take dance lessons

Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 13 is going to super fun, going by the promo videos shared on the official Instagram page of Colors TV. In tonight's episode, all the contestants will be seen channelling their inner teachers as a part of the captaincy task. Bigg Boss' house will be transformed into a classroom. The inmates will participate as teachers and students. As a part of the task, the teachers will be taking classes and they will have to reward their favourite students with apples. The contestant with the most number of apples will be eligible for this week's captaincy. Shehnaaz Gill be teaching the students English while Siddharth Shukla will give the inmates dance lessons.

During the task, Shehnaaz will give the apple to Vishal for impressing her the most. However, Asim Riaz will try stealing the apple from Vishal's locker, which will lead to a big fight between both the contestants. In another segment of the show, Asim and Shehnaaz will be seen fighting. Shehnaaz will call Asim a "loser," after which he will exit Shehnaaz's class. Shefali Zariwala will also join Asim and exit the class immediately.

On a lighter note, Rashami Desai and Mahira Sharma will be seen showcasing their acting prowess and will deliver popular dialogues as a part of the task. In another segment of the show, Siddharth Shukla will ask Aarti Singh to showcase her dancing skills. She will be seen presenting a Bollywood sequence in order to impress her teacher and win the apple. The captaincy task will directly affect this week's evictions as the captain of the house will be marked safe from the nominations process.

Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 13.

