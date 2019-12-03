Bigg Boss 13 Preview December 3, 2019: Sidharth Shukla Will Get The Power To Nominate Contestants For Eviction

Bigg Boss preview: Sidharth will also nominate Asim and Mahira for eviction

Bigg Boss 13 Preview December 3, 2019: Sidharth Shukla Will Get The Power To Nominate Contestants For Eviction

Bigg Boss preview: A still from the show. (Image courtesy: colorstv)

New Delhi:

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 13, the housemates will complain about the insufficient ration and Sidharth Shukla's inefficiency as the house captain, going by the promo videos shared on the official Instagram page of Colors TV. He will get into an ugly fight with Rashami when the latter will accuse him of using ration for only himself in the house. Their fight will take a new turn when Rashami will ask him to hand over tea leaves. Sidharth will refuse and the duo will even comment on each other's character. Later in the house, Bigg Boss will give Sidharth Shukla the power to nominate two contestants for the eviction process. Sidharth will nominate Asim and Paras citing his poor relationship with the duo.

During the nomination round, Sidharth will choose Aarti over Paras and this will erk Shehnaaz, who will later complain about Sidharth's diplomacy to Mahira. She will acknowledge Sidharth's rude behavior towards Aarti and will say: "He has again hurt me." Sidharth will also target Rashami during the nomination round.

Around mid-day, Vishal, who is not happy about his ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli entering as the wild card contestant, will spend some quality time with Mahira. He will flirt with her. He will also ask her to put a bindi and she will happily fulfill his wish. Madhurima will observe his budding relationship with Mahira.

Bigg Boss airs on Colors TV from 10:30 pm to 11:30 on weekdays. Follow this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 13.

Comments
bigg boss 13bigg bos 13 preview

Highlights

  • Housemates will complain about the inadequate ration in the house
  • Sidharth and Rashami will get into a fight
  • Shehnaaz will get upset after Sidharth will pick Aarti over Paras

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News