Bigg Boss 12, Day 71, Written Update: Why Sreesanth Broke Down Again

The week started on an emotional note for former cricketer S Sreesanth, who broke down while speaking to co-contestants Dipika Kakar and Jasleen Matharu about the match-fixing controversy. Sreesanth said he was accused of taking Rs 10 lakh for match-fixing, but added that "wasn't involved in it and is innocent." Sreesanth was inconsolable while he narrated the incident to the others. He is currently serving a life ban on cricket on the charges by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2013. Dipika, Jasleen and Megha Dhade consoled Sreesanth and cheered him up.

Meanwhile, a fight broke out between Romil Choudhary and Somi Khan, after Deepak Thakur and Surbhi Rana revealed to her what the former had said about her. "Somi is a weak contestant," Romil had apparently told Deepak, which agitated her.

Later, Bigg Boss announced an interesting nomination task, titled LOC. The house was divided into two teams for the nomination process - Dipika, Jasleen, Deepak and Romil and the other - Karanvir, Sreesanth, Somi and Rohit. Surbhi, who is the captain of the house, was given the authority to nominate contestants of her choice. The garden area was separated and both the teams had to be in their LOCs. Denotars and bunks with contestant's name were spread around the garden area. And, after every explosion noise, Surbhi had to take the name of the contestant she wanted to nominate by giving a valid reason. Megha wasn't involved in the task as she was nominated previously.

Another twist which Bigg Boss added to the task was that if Surbhi nominated three contestants from one team, the entire team would be nominated and as a result, the other would be saved.

Megha, Romil, Deepak, Jasleen and Dipika were nominated for evictions this week.

