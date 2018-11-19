Bigg Boss 12, Day 64: Housemates Get A Second Chance To Save Themselves

Surbhi Rana, Dipika Kakar and Deepak Thakur in a still from Bigg Boss 12.

Highlights Rohit Suchanti will team up with Karanvir and Srishty Bigg Boss will add a twist to the nomination process Jasleen Matharu will team up with Sreesanth and Megha

Like every other week, the nomination process will take place on Monday. However, it will be slightly different in tonight's episode. Contrary to the regular drill, wherein the housemates nominate each other for eviction, in tonight's episode, all the housemates will be given a second chance by Bigg Boss. As a part of the task, a safe zone will be marked in the garden area, wherein only 3 chairs and 3 flag posts will be placed. Two contestants will have to stay in the safe zone for a specified period and they can voluntarily sacrifice their spot for someone who they think deserves to be safe in the game.

Kya #SurbhiRana ka ghar mein upfront hona bacha paayega unhe nominations se ya #DeepakThakur aur @ms_dipika karennge unpar palatvaar? Watch #BB12 tonight at 9 PM. #BiggBoss12pic.twitter.com/UNvbdLS5Yx — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 19, 2018

Deepak Thakur and Surbhi Rana will be the first ones to initiate the task and will be seen entering the safe zone. In order to be safe from eviction, all the contestants will be seen planning judiciously. Rohit Suchanti, will be seen trying to convince the members of Happy Club. The viewers will get to see a reversal of roles in tonight's episode as Rohit Suchanti will also be seen teaming up with Karanvir Bohra and Srishty Rhode. Jasleen Matharu and Megha Dhade will be seen joining hands with Sreesanth. A lot of disagreement will be seen amongst the contestants.

It will be interesting to see if all the contestants will make judicious use of the power, or if they will sacrifice their positions for their friends in the house.

In another segment of the show, Somi Khan and Rohit Suchanti will be seen plotting against singer Deepak Thakur. Deepak, who had earlier confessed his feelings for Somi, will get slightly upset over the duo's proximity and will be seen maintaining his distance with Somi.

