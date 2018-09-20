Bigg Boss 12, Day 4, Written Update: Kriti Verma And Roshmi Banik Win Captaincy Task

Kriti Verma, Anup Jalota and Roshmi Banik during the task.

Highlights Today's task was title 'Raja Ki Dhuvidha' Anup Jalota played the Raja in the task Dipika and Kriti Verma-Roshmi Banik competed for captaincy

On the fourth day, the contestants of Bigg Boss 12, woke up to the song Badshah Oh Badshah, giving them a subtle hint of what's in store for them. The competition among the housemates intensified after Bigg Boss announced the first captaincy task of the season, which was called 'Raja Ki Duvidha,' wherein devotional singer Anup Jalota was to play the role of a Rangeela Raja (a playful king) and the contestants competing for captaincy had to impress him. Keeping into consideration the weak performance of all the male contestants in the 'BB Press Conference' task, Bigg Boss announced that none of the male members of the house could take part in the captaincy task and only the female contestants were eligible to compete for the task. After a unanimous decision by all the housemates, Dipika Kakar and Kriti Verma-Roshmi Banik's jodi were selected for the task.

I love Anup Jalota. This is too cute. Tonight 9 PM #BiggBoss12 @ ColorsTV pic.twitter.com/iTtjSkGKOl — Raj Nayak (@rajcheerfull) September 20, 2018

As a part of the task, 'Rajkumar' Anup Jalota was supposed to hand out red roses to the princess who impressed him the most and the one with maximum intact roses at the end of the task would win the challenge. During the task, Dipika won Anup's heart with her performance to Dil Cheez Kya Hai. However, Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik destroyed her roses, as a result of which their jodi won the task and became the first captain of the season.

Will the BB task bring the contestants closer or will things take a turn for the worse? Witness the craziness tonight at 9 PM only on #BiggBoss12#BB12pic.twitter.com/fjNepSisP2 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 20, 2018

In another segment of the show, former cricketer S Sreesanth and Shivashish Mishra got into a fight after an emotional Sreesanth abused Shivashish during the task. In tomorrow's episode, three contestants from the house will be directly nominated for eviction by Bigg Boss himself. Who do you think will those three contestants be? Tell us in the comments section.