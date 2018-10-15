Bigg Boss 12, Day 27, Written Update: Nehha Pendse Gets Evicted From The House

Nehha Pendse in Bigg Boss 12 (Image courtesy: ColorsTV)

Highlights A special Navratri event was organised Salman Khan danced to Chogara Deepak Thakur and Urvashi enacted the climax scene from DDLJ

Todays' episode of Weekend Ka Vaar can be described as a roller-coaster of emotions, while Navratri celebrations were in full swing in the house, Nehha Pendse got evicted from the house, which left her friend Dipika emotional. The episode began with Dance Deewane winner Aalok Shaw and show's host Salman Khan performing to the song Chogara from the film LoveYatri. In order to add festive vibes to the house, Bigg Boss organised a special Navratri event for all the housemates, as a part of which several Dance Deewane contestants gave special performances in the house. Aalok Shaw, who was the host for the event, entertained the housemates with his great sense of humour. He even pulled Jasleen Matharu' leg and addressed her as the 'Burj Khalifa' of the house. Aalok asked all the housemates to dedicate songs to their fellow contestants. Dipika, dedicated the song Jahan Teri Ye Nazar Hai to Romil Chaudhary, while Deepak sang Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo for Saurabh Patel.

In another segment of the show, Kajol interacted with all the Bigg Boss participants. The housemates had planned special performances for the actress, while Jasleen and Shivashish Mishra performed to Kajol's song Jati Hun Mai, Deepak Thakur and his partner Urvashi enacted the iconic train scene from Kajol's 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Deepak played the role of Amrish Puri and chanted "Ja Simran ja, ji le apni zindagi." Kajol, then asked all the housemates, who according to them could be tagged as the "Helicopter of the house." Much to Dipika's dismay, everyone took her name and called her "controlling."

Ek special guest laaya hai #BiggBoss12 ke contestants ke liye kuch amazing gifts! Dekhiye drama ka ek chhota, naya avatar aaj Navratri Special mein, raat 9 baje! #BB12#WeekendKaVaarpic.twitter.com/b8sTocMMQm — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 14, 2018

The episode took an intense turn when Salman Khan asked Dipika and Surbhi to fight it off in the Sultani Akhada, where Surbhi accused Dipika of being "pretentious." Surbhi won both the rounds after which Salman asked her to nominate a contestant for eviction. Without a second thought, Surbhi took Karanvir's name. However, Salman revealed that it was a prank and he just wanted to find out the answer.

In tomorrow's episode, Anup Jalota and S Sreesanth, who were in the secret room will return to the Bigg Boss house.

Watch this space for more Bigg Boss 12 updates.