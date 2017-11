Bigg Boss 11, Written Update, November 30: Arshi Khan Spends Her Birthday In The Kaalkothri

Highlights Puneesh Sharma was called 'Om Swami' of BB 11 Puneesh and Bandgi were chosen as worst performers Hina Khan won shaitan of the house title

It's time to choose the worst performer of the task! Who will it be? Tune in to find out tonight at 10:30 PM! #BB11https://t.co/sWfllia2QXpic.twitter.com/DJUt2EIUeD — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 30, 2017

Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma declare that they won't go into jail as they were from the winning team. Stay tuned to #BB11 to see what happens next. pic.twitter.com/Qc5zqUQwTX — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 30, 2017

After the 'Giants v/s Dwarfs' task, theand Lilliputs still blamed each other. Hina Khan broke down into tears and felt bad about her hair, which were cut by Bandgi Kalra during the luxury budget task. In today's episode, we witnessed a super cute moment when Priyank Sharma climbed Vikas Gupta's back and tried to be friends with Vikas again. Thewoke uptoand wished Arshi Khan a very happy birthday. Then, it was time for. Bigg Boss appreciated Priyank and Vikas' performance in the task and hence asked all the inmates of the house to choose two worst performers of the task except Priyank and Vikas.means rough fights amongst the housemates. With mutual consent all thechose to send lovers Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra in the jail. "," yelled Bandgi while Akash Dadlani labelled Puneesh as 'Om Swami' of. Puneesh abused Akash to extreme levels and hence the duo indulged in a rough war of words.Arshi, Bandgi and Puneesh were finally selected for jail's punishment but Puneesh and Bandgi refused to go to jail even after Bigg Boss'Bigg Boss again warned Puneesh and Bandgi and hence the duo finally decided to go in the jail. Vikas' favourite player in the game is Shilpa Shinde. From entertaining everyone in the house and handling different emotions to fighting her ownself, Shilpa has done it all, says Vikas.Bigg Boss gave 'Capture the real you' task to the contestants. In garden area, there were different cut outs for each contestant likeand. Thehad to choose contestants for each title and the selected person had to take a selfie.was Shilpa, Akash wasof the house, Luv wasand finally Vikas was chosen as. Task's winner was Hina Khan, who was the shaitan of the house . Hina won a big hamper.Phew, this week's task was something. We already can't wait to see what host Salman Khan will say about this week's luxury budget task.or Lilliputs, who will face Salmanthis Saturday?