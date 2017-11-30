Bigg Boss 11, Written Update, November 30: Arshi Khan Spends Her Birthday In The Kaalkothri

After the 'Giants v/s Dwarfs' task, the danavs and Lilliputs still blamed each other. Hina Khan broke down into tears and felt bad about her hair, which were cut by Bandgi Kalra during the luxury budget task. In today's episode, we witnessed a super cute moment when Priyank Sharma climbed Vikas Gupta's back and tried to be friends with Vikas again. The gharwale woke upto Dhating Naach and wished Arshi Khan a very happy birthday. Then, it was time for kaalkothri ki saza. Bigg Boss appreciated Priyank and Vikas' performance in the task and hence asked all the inmates of the house to choose two worst performers of the task except Priyank and Vikas.
Highlights
- Puneesh Sharma was called 'Om Swami' of BB 11
- Puneesh and Bandgi were chosen as worst performers
- Hina Khan won shaitan of the house title
It's time to choose the worst performer of the task! Who will it be? Tune in to find out tonight at 10:30 PM! #BB11https://t.co/sWfllia2QXpic.twitter.com/DJUt2EIUeD— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 30, 2017
Kaalkothri ki saza means rough fights amongst the housemates. With mutual consent all the gharwale chose to send lovers Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra in the jail. "Kisi ke baap me dum hai to mujhe jail me daalker dikhao," yelled Bandgi while Akash Dadlani labelled Puneesh as 'Om Swami' of Bigg Boss 11. Puneesh abused Akash to extreme levels and hence the duo indulged in a rough war of words.
Arshi, Bandgi and Puneesh were finally selected for jail's punishment but Puneesh and Bandgi refused to go to jail even after Bigg Boss' aadesh.
Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma declare that they won't go into jail as they were from the winning team. Stay tuned to #BB11 to see what happens next. pic.twitter.com/Qc5zqUQwTX— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 30, 2017
Bigg Boss again warned Puneesh and Bandgi and hence the duo finally decided to go in the jail. Vikas' favourite player in the game is Shilpa Shinde. From entertaining everyone in the house and handling different emotions to fighting her ownself, Shilpa has done it all, says Vikas.
Bigg Boss gave 'Capture the real you' task to the contestants. In garden area, there were different cut outs for each contestant like Thaali ka baingan, gadha and BB 11 winner ka taaj. The gharwale had to choose contestants for each title and the selected person had to take a selfie.
Thaali ka baingan was Shilpa, Akash was gadha of the house, Luv was phussi bomb and finally Vikas was chosen as BB 11 winner. Task's winner was Hina Khan, who was the shaitan of the house. Hina won a big hamper.
.@eyehinakhan takes a super fun selfie in the #OPPOF5#CaptureTheRealYou task. Watch her only in #BB11. @oppomobileindiapic.twitter.com/cH4dTaawAg— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 30, 2017
Phew, this week's task was something. We already can't wait to see what host Salman Khan will say about this week's luxury budget task. Danavs or Lilliputs, who will face Salman ka vaar this Saturday?