Bigg Boss 11, November 30: Lovers Puneesh Sharma And Bandgi Kalra In The Kaalkothri?

After the much intense 'Giants v/s Lilliputs' task, it's now time to name the best performer of the luxury budget task. In today's episode, Bigg Boss will ask all the contestants to mutually decide and nominate three worst performers in the task. Even though Arshi Khan will celebrate her birthday today, the fellow inmates will not spare her and will decide to send her to the kaalkothri. Arshi will nominate Shilpa Shinde for using garlic on Akash Dadlani that led to his skin allergy but Vikas Gupta will quickly interrupt and will defend Shilpa stating that she wasn't aware of the allergic reaction. For the other two spots, the gharwale will decide to send lovers Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma in the jail. Disagreements and arguments will soar high as the duo will refuse to accept the tag of worst performers and will retaliate in their own way.
Puneesh will be still angry with Akash, who tortured him in extreme ways in the danav and Lilliputs task. Puneesh will reveal his dark side and will say that he will start throwing Akash's belongings out of the house. Bandagi will stand strong by Puneesh's side and will lash out at Arshi for dragging her in situations where it is least required. Puneesh and Bandagi will stand firm on their decision of not going to the kaalkothri and will lay threats across the house.
Will Puneesh and Bandagi spend the night behind bars? Well, host Salman Khan will take up all these issues in Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Who do you think will face Salman ka vaar this week?