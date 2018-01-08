Bigg Boss 11, Written Update, January 8: Shilpa Shinde's Emotional Breakdown At The Press Conference

Bigg Boss 11: A press conference was conducted in the house

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 08, 2018 23:38 IST
Bigg Boss 11, Written Update, January 8: Shilpa Shinde's Emotional Breakdown At The Press Conference

Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde in the show. (Image courtesy: Bigg Boss)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Shilpa Shinde had an emotional breakdown
  2. Hina Khan was slammed at the press conference
  3. Puneesh Sharma supported Shilpa
The last week of Bigg Boss Season 11 began with Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde's argument over cooking. Vikas Gupta, Akash Dadlani and Hina blamed Shilpa for not making food for them and tagged her 'unhygienic' while Shilpa yelled and said, "Pura season khaana maine banaker khilaaya hai." Shilpa felt bad with the behaviour of gharwale and had an emotional breakdown. Later, Bigg Boss revealed that for the coming days of the week, all the contestants of the house are nominated for the eviction and that they have to pass a crucial test to save themselves. In one of the biggest surprise visits of the season, the gharwale found themselves in the midst of media personnel at a press conference, which was held inside the Bigg Boss House.
 

As the contestants moved into the activity area, they were greeted by the Press who had been waiting to interrogate and cross question their actions. As Puneesh's loyalty towards his allies in the house was questioned by the media, he tried his best to prove that his friendship is, in fact, true and real. As the press conference continued, it was clear that Hina, Akash and Vikas were on one side while Puneesh and Shilpa were on the other.
 

Shilpa cleared her stance on being the 'Maa' of the house; as Hina commented on Shilpa's strategy of running the kitchen. Puneesh jumped to Shilpa's rescue and compared her to the 'Typical Indian Housewife,' who despite doing all the hard work is made to feel like no work has been accomplished. Akash parted ways with a performance of 'Bigg Boss Ka Ghar'; Shilpa was in a heap of tears, Hina was in a fit of anger, Puneesh was all smiles while Vikas had maintained his calm composure.
 

In tomorrow's episode, our favourite contestant Arshi Khan will enter the house. How will the gharwale react?

bigg boss 11bigg boss 11 tasksTelevision

