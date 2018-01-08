Bigg Boss 11, Written Update, January 8: Shilpa Shinde's Emotional Breakdown At The Press Conference

Highlights
- Shilpa Shinde had an emotional breakdown
- Hina Khan was slammed at the press conference
- Puneesh Sharma supported Shilpa
Khaane ke upar phir ek baar takraaye Shilpa Shinde aur @eyehinakhan. Catch their showdown only on #BB11, tonight at 10:30 PM. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/wRkdFJvZIb— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 8, 2018
As the contestants moved into the activity area, they were greeted by the Press who had been waiting to interrogate and cross question their actions. As Puneesh's loyalty towards his allies in the house was questioned by the media, he tried his best to prove that his friendship is, in fact, true and real. As the press conference continued, it was clear that Hina, Akash and Vikas were on one side while Puneesh and Shilpa were on the other.
The housemates face tough questions from the members of the media in the finale week! Watch them, tonight at 10:30 PM on #BB11. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/b5FzjlDSL3— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 8, 2018
Shilpa Shinde and @eyehinakhan answer the media's challenging questions. Watch this action-packed episode of #BB11, tonight at 10:30 PM. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/QjLn7yc5qW— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 8, 2018
In tomorrow's episode, our favourite contestant Arshi Khan will enter the house. How will the gharwale react?