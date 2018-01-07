Bigg Boss 11, January 6, Written Update: Akash Dadlani Is The Villain Of The House

Highlights Salman scolded Akash for being disrespectful in the task Contestants were questioned for giving #1 to Akash in ranking task Rani Mukerji also interacted with the contestants

Rani Mukherji enters the #BB11 house as the housemates couldn't be more ecstatic! Tune in to #WeekendKaVaar now. pic.twitter.com/bOrWf4bcur — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 6, 2018

Rani Mukherji picks @lostboy54 as the best performer of the lot. Tune in to #WeekendKaVaar now and don't miss the Hichki fun! pic.twitter.com/TFQu5noKN1 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 6, 2018

.@BeingSalmanKhan asks the housemates if they've performed the task with complete honesty. Catch all the action on #WeekendKaVaar! pic.twitter.com/oOEyUp1OlY — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 6, 2018

Rani Mukherji and @BeingSalmanKhan groove to Chandi Ke Daal Pe on the #BB11 stage! pic.twitter.com/Pk3gj2LoNm — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 6, 2018