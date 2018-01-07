Bigg Boss 11, January 6, Written Update: Akash Dadlani Is The Villain Of The House

Highlights
- Salman scolded Akash for being disrespectful in the task
- Contestants were questioned for giving #1 to Akash in ranking task
- Rani Mukerji also interacted with the contestants
Shilpa cried like Hina and her act got most reactions from the others. But, Rani liked Vikas' act the most (where he mimicked Akash). Later, Rani asked the contestants whose journey in the house gave them 'Hichki'. Akash took Shilpa's name and she also took his name. Soon, Rani Mukerji left the house and wished them luck for the finale.
After Rani's exit, Salman interacted with the contestants and scolded Akash for being disrespectful in the task. Also, Salman asked Shilpa, Hina, Vikas and Luv, the nominated contestants, how Akash and Puneesh were given the first and second position respectively in the popularity task. He asked Shilpa why, according to her, Akash is the 'most entertaining' contestant. Vikas said that Shilpa and Hina gave up their positions in the task for Akash.
Salman gave another chance to Vikas to do the ranking this time, Shilpa and Hina were given the top two positions followed by Vikas, Akash, Luv and Puneesh.
The evicted contestant's name would be announced in Sunday's episode. Whom do you think will get evicted today? Tell us in the comments section below.