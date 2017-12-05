Bigg Boss 11, Written Update, December 5: Is Arshi Khan The New Captain Of The House? Bigg Boss 11: The gharwale gave their best in the 'BB Day Care' task

75 Shares EMAIL PRINT Bigg Boss 11: A still from the show. (Image courtesy: Colors ) New Delhi: Highlights Arshi Khan wants to be the captain of the house Akash Dadlani tried to make peace between Arshi and Shilpa Shinde Vikas Gupta is the mastermind of the house gharwale woke up to Chota Bacha Samajh Ke Humko (can you guess, what's the task?) Bigg Boss gave a super interesting yet bacho waala task. Hiten Tejwani shared the rules and details of the captaincy task: Contestants turned baby sitters and had to take care of the little ones



Apart from taking care of the baby, the gharwale also had to race to a parking lot created in the lawn area and the one to reach last would get eliminated from the task; thus also discarding the person who's doll they would be holding.

Gharwalon ko mila iss hafte ka captaincy task! Find out more tonight at 10:30 PM only on #BB11. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/Xrujy7yB8l — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 5, 2017



The contestants had fun in the task but Arshi turned violent and dipped her baby, which featured Shilpa Shinde's face, in the water. All the gharwale gave their best in the baby sitting task. Priyank Sharma lost in the first round and hence became the sanchalak of the task. Also Puneesh, whose face featured on Priyank's doll, got eliminated from the captaincy task.

Captaincy ki race me kaunsa babysitter jeetega? Find out by watching the BB Daycare Task, tonight at 10:30 PM. #BB11#BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/ZbJKhFivJh — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 5, 2017



Arshi lost next and hence Shilpa also lost in the race to captaincy. The task became intense as every housemate paddled their prams to the garden parking area. Planning and plotting started and Akash said "I am done." Unfortunately, because of Akash, Hiten Tejwani lost his captaincy: "You lost like a looser Akash," said Hiten.



Arshi got disheartened when friend Vikas Gupta denied to support Arshi. Arshi pointed out Bandgi Kalra and felt heartbroken. Puneesh and Vikas are one team and this left Arshi disappointed. Arshi Khan wanted to be the new captain of the house while Vikas proclaimed that she doesn't deserve to be a captain.



Akash tried to make peace between Arshi and Shilpa. He urged the duo to be friends again. Arshi's Shilma called her 'batameez.' Will Arshi and Shilpa be friends again? Will Arshi become the new captain of the house?



Keep reading this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 11.



