Bigg Boss 11, Written Update, December 19: Hina Khan's Golden Egg Of Captaincy

Today's episode began with Luv Tyagi explaining himself to Hina Khan, who thinks Luv has a 'soft corner' for her. Luv clarified himself and said, "Mera tere liye koi soft corner nahi hai." "You're just my friend," Luv added. Hina broke into tears to listen harsh words from her friend but later the two made peace with each other and the trio - Hina, Luv and Priyank were back in action again. This week's nominations had taken all the 'gharwalas' by surprise. Also, because of Akash Dadlani's ignorant behaviour, the housemates lost some luxury points and hence Bigg Boss gave another chance to earn their revoked points.
- Hina Khan saved her golden egg
- Arshi Khan lashed out at Priyank and Luv for their betrayal
- Vikas Gupta made strategies to win the task
Are you familiar with sone ke ande wali murgi? Bigg Boss revealed that today the gharwale had to fight and save their eggs in order to remain in the race for captaincy in 'BB Poultry Farm' task. The chicken would keep hatching golden eggs at regular intervals with a picture of a contestant inscribed on it. The contestant whose picture was inscribed on the golden egg had to protect that egg from other contestants and convince them not to plunge their egg in the swimming pool. The contestant whose golden egg ended up in the swimming pool was out of the race for captaincy.
BB Poultry Farm is the luxury budget task for the week!
The first egg to be laid by the chicken had Puneesh Sharma's image on it. Akash showed his 'bad boy' side and instantly threw Puneesh's egg in the swimming pool. He also declared that he didn't want to be in the race for captaincy. On the other hand, Vikas Gupta very smartly got hold of Hina's golden egg and refused to return it to her. Hina's two pillars of strength on the show Luv and Priyank came to her rescue and helped her retain her golden egg.
.@eyehinakhan's egg is out and she seems extremely protective about it.
Vikas got physical and tried his best to snatch Hina's egg. Hina yelled: "Mera anda chod Vikas."
The captaincy race has begun! Who will win the BB Poultry Farm task to become the new captain of the house?
Begum Arshi Khan's plan was back fired on her when she faced betrayal by Priyank and Luv who earlier promised to protect her egg. She lashed out at Luv and Priyank saying that they should be ashamed of themselves for not sticking by their own words and playing to someone else's tunes.
Who will be the one to save their golden egg and win the power of captaincy? Keep reading this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 11.