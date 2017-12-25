Bigg Boss 11, Weekend Ka Vaar, December 24: Santa Claus Mika Singh Is In The House

Bigg Boss 11 : Still from the show. (Image courtesy: Colors )

Highlights The gharwale celebrated Christmas in the house Mika Singh enjoyed with the inmates Hina Khan was disheartened to listen bad things about her

.@MikaSingh ke Santa bann kar aane se bana #BB11 ke ghar ka Christmas dhamakedaar! Catch all the drama tonight at 9 PM on #WeekendKaVaar. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/iQL61QqAmu — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 24, 2017

.@BeingSalmanKhan and @MikaSingh have a fun time guessing the songs through emoticons! Watch them tonight at 9 PM on #WeekendKaVaar. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/t5y9iU7qag — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 24, 2017

.@BeingSalmanKhan ne diya gharwalon ko ek mazedaar task! Tune in tonight at 9 PM on #WeekendKaVaar to find out more! #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/gqmCNXVj8K — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 24, 2017