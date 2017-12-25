Bigg Boss 11, Weekend Ka Vaar, December 24: Santa Claus Mika Singh Is In The House

Christmas eve got brighter with Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Salman always has something new in store for the Bigg Boss contestants and in last episode, he had a special task for all the gharwale. Priyank Sharma, Akash Dadlani and Luv Tyagi had to fill air in balloons with the help of. While Akash leaded the duo with Shilpa Shinde's help, at the end Luv won the task with six balloons. Bigg Boss had a special surprise for all contestants in yesterday's Weekend Ka Vaar. Singer and music sensation Mika Singh, dressed as Santa Claus, entered the house with a treat for all.
- The gharwale celebrated Christmas in the house
- Mika Singh enjoyed with the inmates
- Hina Khan was disheartened to listen bad things about her
Whether the contestants were naughty or nice this season, Santa Mika Singh had brought gifts for everyone. He handed over a large box of almonds to Hina Khan and quipped that she needed to sharpen her wits. Given Akash's infamous behaviour, he was handed a pacifier while Shilpa was given a pair of ear plugs to save her from Akash's constant raps. Adding to the merriment, Mika then sang a few songs and asked contestants to dedicate it to each other; and Puneesh jumped on the opportunity and said Laila Teri Le Legi is the perfect rendition for Shilpa.
Headed to the stage area, Mika met star Salman Khan and the two played a game based on songs. Mika had to guess the name of a song that was communicated to him by a series of emoticons. Guessing one of the songs correctly, Salman and Mika grooved to Kala Chashma.
Keeping with the tradition of Vaar, Salman then read out some 'Vaar' statements to the contestants and asked them to guess who from the remaining lot said it; but adding a Christmas twist this season Salman surprised the contestants by spraying snow on the fellow contestant. Some truly shocking revelations were made as Hina realized the kind of things her friends were talking about.
